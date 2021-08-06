University of Utah welcomes current business dean Taylor Randall as next president

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah announced Thursday evening that its current business dean as the next president of the U.

Taylor R. Randall, who holes a Ph.D. and has served since 2009 as the dean of the David Eccles School of Business has been named the school’s 17th president, succeeding Ruth V. Watkins, who served as president from 2018 to 2021 before resigning to accept a position outside of traditional academia.

Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted his support for Randall’s selection:

“It’s impossible for me to overstate how excited I am for this announcement,” Cox said. “Taylor Randall represents the best of our state and the U. He has been a friend and mentor and helped guide our state’s economy through the pandemic. This is a brilliant pick.”

Randall expressed his thanks in a news release statement:

“There are no better opportunities in higher education and health care in this country than what lies in front of the University of Utah.” he wrote. “I am deeply humbled to lead and serve the U and its phenomenal faculty, staff and students as we seek to elevate our stature as a public university and health care system.”

During Randall’s tenure, the David Eccles School of Business “has seen massive growth and has been able to build a national reputation,” the university’s statement says.

The Marriner S. Eccles Institute for Economics and Quantitative Analysis, the Sorenson Impact Center, the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute and the Goff Strategic Leadership Center all have opened under Randall’s guidance and direction.

“Dr. Taylor Randall is an exceptional leader who has led the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business to great success, and I am confident he will bring those strengths to his new role as president of the U of U,” said Harris H. Simmons, Board chair and search committee co-chair in a press release.

“Dr. Randall’s years of institutional knowledge and innovative solutions will enable even more students, faculty and staff to reach their full potential.”

