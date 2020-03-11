University of Utah will decide this afternoon whether all classes will be moved online

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah said in a tweet that officials will decide late Wednesday afternoon whether all classes will be moved online temporarily.

“We know many of you are wondering if in-person classes will be canceled due to the COVID-19 situation,” the tweet at 1:30 p.m. said.

“University officials are deliberating on whether to move all classes online for the remainder of the semester. A decision and announcement will be made by 5 p.m. today.”

The U of U also tweeted this link to a page of FAQ’s about COVID-19.

