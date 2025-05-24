Unlicensed child driver ‘borrows’ parent’s car, skids to stop at Sheriff’s vehicle on Trapper’s Loop

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, May 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An unlicensed 15-year old “nearly crashed into this crash scene” on Trappers Loop Friday afternoon.

“The original crash scene involving two cars was being protected by our fire Engine, Squad 131, other police vehicles, and Morgan Ambulance 121,” says a news release issued by Mountain Green Fire.

“The driver had ‘borrowed’ their parent’s car, and skidded to a stop right at a Morgan Sheriff’s truck.”

Firefighters and EMS had just finished checking the four occupants of the other vehicles for their minor injuries, the release says. No one required transport, it added.

“We were all very fortunate no further injuries resulted.”