Up to 30K travelers predicted at SLC International Airport this Friday, Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Anyone traveling to or from the Salt Lake City International Airport this Friday or Sunday will be there on the airport’s busiest projected days of this holiday season, officials announced.

On each of those days, “up to 30,000 passengers are expected to come through the airport’s front doors with more making connecting flights post security,” an airport statement says.

To make those days easier, the airport offers the following tips:

Check airlines’ websites or apps prior to leaving for the airport to ensure flights are on time and have not been delayed due to weather.

Check in online through airlines’ websites or apps prior to leaving for SLC to expedite the process at the airport.

Arrive two hours prior to the flight boarding time for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

Reserve airport parking in advance at www.slcairport.com/parking- and-transportation/parking/. A number of parking options and rates are available.

Plan ahead, and review what the TSA allows to be packed in carry-on and checked luggage. Visit TSA.gov to learn what is permitted.

Utilize the Park and Wait lot to wait for passengers until they are curbside and ready to be picked up.

To welcome passengers departing and arriving, the airport has scheduled local musicians to perform in the terminal and concourses on Saturday, Dec. 24, the statement says.