UPD arrests man for alleged assault, attempt to murder sister

MIDVALE, Utah, May 7, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police in Midvale were dispatched to a domestic violence incident in progress on Tuesday.

The caller who alerted dispatch said her son was on his way to his sister’s residence to kill her, his arrest documents say.

Gephardt Daily is withholding the man’s name to preserve the privacy of his alleged victims.

The man, in his early 30s, went to his sister’s apartment building and scaled the building’s exterior to get up to his sister’s deck. He then attempted to enter her apartment by pushing in the locked sliding glass doors, his affidavit says.

His sister appeared on the other side of the glass doors and pushed back.

The man was able to break through the middle part of the glass door, “and attempted to gain entry into the house,” his arrest document says.

As his sister “continued to push from the interior of the apartment to keep (her brother) outside, (he) produced a knife and began to slash at (his sister’s) hands. (She) received several small lacerations to her hands that were bloody.

“The brother made it into his sister’s apartment, then straddled her with a knife still in his hand.” The man began to stab his sister “in the chest which caused superficial knife tip wounds to her chest,” his arrest document says.

“However, (he) verbalized that he ‘couldn’t go through with it.'”

The incident took place while the mother was at her daughter’s residence, the statement says. Two children also were present.

The man was arrested, and a knife was taken into evidence. Officers documented the victim’s injuries, including bloody slash marks on her finger and shirt. Blood was also found on the couch and floor.

The victim told police she was afraid she was going to die. In the arrested man’s interview, he told police he wanted to kill his sister “to solve a problem,” arrest documents say. He added that she ‘had been messing with him for over two years and that he had the intent of killing her.'”

The arrested man was booked for investigation of the following alleged crimes:

Attempted murder, listed as a first-degree felony

Aggravated burglary, listed as a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

If the case is prosecuted, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office will determine charges.