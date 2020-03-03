UPD asks for help locating missing 16-year-old girl

UTAH, March 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

UPD’s Missing Person’s Unit said in a tweet Ariana Ortiz-Calderon was last seen on Feb. 25.

Ortiz-Calderon may be with friends in the West Valley City or Herriman areas, the tweet said.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone that sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact missing persons’ investigator Blakeslee on 385-468-9858.