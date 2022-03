SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who may have run away.

Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna was seen getting into a black Nissan Altima in Salt Lake County with David Lopez, 20, according to a news release from the Unified Police Department. Police say Lopez and the teen girl may be headed to Texas.

Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000.