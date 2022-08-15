UPD at scene of fatal crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officers are investigating a fatal crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon.
“We are on scene of a fatal traffic accident in BCC at Storm Mountain,” says a UPD tweet issued at 10:29 a.m. Monday.
UDOT tweeted both lanes of travel were impacted and estimated the site would be cleared by 1 p.m.
