UPD at scene of fatal crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
File Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officers are investigating a fatal crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

“We are on scene of a fatal traffic accident in BCC at Storm Mountain,” says a UPD tweet issued at 10:29 a.m. Monday.

UDOT tweeted both lanes of travel were impacted and estimated the site would be cleared by 1 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.

Image: Google Maps

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here