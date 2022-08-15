UPD at scene of fatal crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officers are investigating a fatal crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

“We are on scene of a fatal traffic accident in BCC at Storm Mountain,” says a UPD tweet issued at 10:29 a.m. Monday.

UDOT tweeted both lanes of travel were impacted and estimated the site would be cleared by 1 p.m.

Crash

Big Cottonwood Canyon at MP 5 (Storm Mountain) Salt Lake Co.

Est. Clearance Time: 1:00 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) August 15, 2022

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.