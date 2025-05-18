UPD: Boy, 17, fatally shot after ‘robbery gone bad’ in Kearns High parking lot

KEARNS, Utah, May 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old boy was fatally wounded Sunday morning after being shot in a Kearns High parking lot.

“We have a robbery gone bad,” Unified Police Lt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily, the only news agency to respond to the scene immediately after the 1:49 a.m. shooting.

“We have a male that’s there in the parking lot, and four people in a car show up — and our shooter, who’s an 18-year-old male — is at the trunk of his car with his ‘product.'”

While the four people who were buying the “product” sat in their cars, two of them were armed and pointing guns at the seller, Cutler explained.

Photo by Gephardt Daily photojournalist Monico Garza

The seller ran to the driver’s side of his car and got his own gun, Cutler said. He told investigators, as he did, the 17-year-old who was shot and killed “had come around to the side of the car and was pointing a gun at him.”

The seller said he ran away while firing on the 17-year-old, who was struck and fatally wounded.

Photo by Gephardt Daily photojournalist Monico Garza

The juvenile shooting victim was transported to the hospital, where he died.

“Our shooter actually waved police down, and so we have his identity,” Cutler said. “He is not in custody and has not been charged with anything. At this point, it is still an active, ongoing investigation.”

The nature of the “product” offered for sale has not been disclosed.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it is confirmed.