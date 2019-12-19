UPD: ‘Help a copper out’ by identifying Millcreek suspects

Detectives in Millcreek are hoping the public can help them identify the two men pictured, wanted in connection with the theft of a stolen vehicle with the licence plate pictured above. Photos: Unified Police Department

MILLCREEK, Utah, Dec. 19, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials are asking the public to “Help a copper out.”

The are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a theft in Millcreek.

“The guy on the left, rocking his manny-tail and sipping his orange juice, while appropriately dressed in a pretty warm looking winter coat, along his buddy sporting what appears to be a 🤢49ers🤢 beanie are being sought by Millcreek detectives,” the UPD Facebook post says.

“On the 16th, the victim’s house was broken into, and their silver 2017 Honda Pilot bearing Utah plate F552DM was stolen. The car contained the victim’s purse and wallet.”

The pictured men are wanted in the case.

“These men are suspected of engaging in #creditcardfraud in Murray and Millcreek using the victim’s credit cards.

“If you recognize either of them, or have seen the vehicle, Det. Evans of the Millcreek precinct would love to hear from you. He can be reached at 385-468-9633.”

