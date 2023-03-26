UPD identifies people killed in collision with semi near Great Saltair

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
MAGNA, Utah, March 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials have released the names of two people killed in a Magna head-on collision that left a third person critically injured.
“The names of the people killed last night on U202 are Victoria Keanea Thompson, age 20 of Whiterocks, UT; and Feilokitau Kaho Fiefia, age 35 of South Jordan,” a UPD tweet says. “Our condolences to their families and friends.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here