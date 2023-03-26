UPD identifies people killed in collision with semi near Great Saltair

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler said Saturday night that the crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle occurred just after 8 p.m. on State Route 202 at the Interstate 80 interchange, near the Great Saltair.

A man and woman in the passenger vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, Cutler told Gephardt Daily. Another man was transported by helicopter to an area hospital in extremely critical condition, she said.

