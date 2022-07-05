UPD investigates fatal crash on Highland Drive in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah, July 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police officers are investigating a fatal crash near 4500 South on Highland Drive.

The accident was first reported Tuesday about 4:30 a.m.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, both the north and southbound lanes of traffic have been closed.

Drivers are being told to use alternative routes.

Details of the early morning crash have yet to be released.

Estimated clearance time of the crash site has yet to be announced.

Gephardt Daily will update the developing story as more information becomes available.