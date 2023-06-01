UPD invites public to view K-9 competition in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, June 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is inviting the public to the Utah Police Officers Association K-9 trials, where 51 officer-K-9 teams will compete for top honors.

The event will be at Juan Diego High School, at 300 E. 11800 South, Draper, on Friday and Saturday. It will last from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day. Admission is free.

UPD‘s K-9s and handlers will be among the teams competing, the news release says.

“This competition puts handlers and their K-9 partners and training to the test,” the news release says.

The competition includes narcotics detection, explosives detection, tracking, fish and game detection, building searches, apprehension and much more.”

Donations to help sponsor the competition can be made at UPDK9.org, where pictures of past winners can also be found.