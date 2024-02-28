UPD Magna precinct seeks help identifying car linked to gang-related graffiti cases

MAGNA, Utah, Feb. 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Magna precinct Unified Police investigators are asking for help from the community in identifying a vehicle believed involved in gang related graffiti turning up in the community.

“Over the last several weeks, officers have responded to an uptick in gang-related graffiti cases,” a UHP news release says. “From our initial investigation, it’s been determined that this vehicle is involved. It appears to be a gray 2014-2018 Audi S6. The vehicle was occupied by three to four individuals.

“Any information, should be relayed to Detective McLelland by calling UPD Dispatch, 801-840-4000, and referencing case CO24-17359.”