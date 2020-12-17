UPD Magna traffic stop on graveyard yields more than driver excuses

MAGNA, Utah, Dec. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A traffic stop Sunday by Unified Police officers from the Magna Precinct turned up surprises for the graveyard shift.

“Quick belated shout out to our weekend graveyard crew,” said a Facebook post by UPD Magna.

“Last Sunday, our weekend graveyard officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver was found to have an active felony, two warrant and was taken into custody.

“A probable cause search of the vehicle yielded a distributable amount of methamphetamine, a civilian taser, various drug paraphernalia indicative of distribution activity, various fraud documents.”

The suspect was was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person; possession of forged documents Possession of drug paraphernalia; and (pending) mail theft, the post says.

No other details were shared.