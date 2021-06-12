UPD officer injured in I-15 rollover crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Unified police officer was injured in a rollover crash on northbound I-15 early Saturday morning.

The accident was called into emergency dispatchers about 5:25 a.m.

When UHP troopers arrived on scene at I-15 near 1700 South they found the UPD officer unconscious inside a marked police vehicle.

The officer was taken by ground ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

UHP Trooper Chris Bishop confirmed the incident to Gephardt Daily but could release no further information surrounding the nature of the accident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

I-15 was expected to be closed for at least an hour, Bishop said.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.