Unified Police Dept. asks public’s help solving Midvale murder after 16-year-old is slain in suspected gang shooting

MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 21, 2002 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is reaching out to the public, asking for information on last week’s fatal shooting of a 16-year-old male.

A 5 p.m. Facebook post Wednesday reads “Unified Police Department is asking the public for help in finding suspects involved in a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 15, shortly before 9:30 p.m. near 600 W and Wasatch St.

“Anyone who lives or works within the area (see map) and owns either doorbell cameras or other forms of video surveillance is asked to check their video footage from 8:45 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15.,” UPD asks.

“Video footage may capture suspect vehicles or persons prior to or after the crime occurred.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000, via email at [email protected], or online.

Tips can be reported anonymously or with contact information included. Reference case 22-90853.

The 16-year-old shot that night later died of his injuries.

Two vehicles fled the scene, police said at the time, meaning multiple suspects are sought.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related.