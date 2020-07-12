UPD searching for person of interest after ‘Black Lives Matter’ signs stolen

BLM Sign Theft

In late June, several residents in #Millcreek in the area of 3600 S 3100 reported that they had Black Lives Matter signs stolen from their front yards.In this video, an individual was caught on the victim's surveillance camera removing a sign from the victim yard and putting it in the suspect's trunk. This occurred on June 26 at about 6:55 AM.If you have any information regarding this individual, please contact Det. Smith at the Unified Police Department Millcreek Precinct at 385-468-9620 and reference case # 20-77538.

Posted by Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake on Saturday, July 11, 2020