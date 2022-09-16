UPD: Teen wounded in suspected Midvale gang-related shooting has died

MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) –A 16-year-old boy shot and critically injured overnight has died of his injuries, Unified Police reported Friday.

The shooting is believed to been gang-related, officials said.

“The victim, a 16-year-old male, died from his injuries,” a UPD statement says.

Officers were first called to investigate reports of shots fired near 648 W. Wasatch St. around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a teen in extremely critical condition.

“There were two vehicles that fled the scene, so there are multiple suspects,” Unified Police Detective Arlan Bennett told reporters at the scene. “At this time we do not believe there’s a threat to the public.”

According to Bennett, the shooting appeared to be targeted, but he stressed that it was early in the investigation and available information was “vague.”

While some officers gathered physical evidence at the shooting scene, others fanned out through the neighborhood in search of witnesses and possible surveillance video.

Gephardt Daily will update the breaking story as more information is made available.