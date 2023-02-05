UPD: Woman arrested after fleeing officers, hitting multiple police cars

MIDVALE, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police say a woman who fled officers two days in a row, and who struck multiple police vehicles, told arresting officers after a high-risk stop that she “messed up.”

Madison Muse, 28, was arrested Thursday on 12 charges, five of them felonies.

Muse’s probable cause statement, filed by a UHP officer, says he recognized Muse and her car, a white Mercedes Benz, from an attempted traffic stop the day prior, on Wednesday of last week.

On Thursday, he saw the car in a Maverick parking lot near 700 East and 7200 South, Midvale.

“I followed the vehicle to 180 W. 7200 S. Where officers continued to follow the vehicle to conduct a high-risk stop,” the police statement says. “Officers observed the vehicle near Cottonwood Street and Colorado Street in a ‘dead end’ area.

When the high risk stop was attempted, the officer reported the “suspect vehicle reversing, pulling forward striking an unmarked Unified Police vehicle.”

UPD vehicles “followed the suspect vehicle with their emergency lights and sirens activated,” the affidavit says. “The vehicle entered another ‘dead end’ street, where the vehicle turned off her lights (and) continued driving to evade capture.

“I was entering the ‘dead end’ when the suspect vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle on the street. I attempted to place my unmarked Unified Police vehicle with my emergency lights and sirens on in the front of the suspect vehicle. The driver, without due regard for the public and safety of others, struck my vehicle. Continuing to drive west to evade capture.

“Officers continued to follow the vehicle on to 7500 South when she struck two other Unified Police vehicles, causing disabling damage to both. The suspect vehicle was disabled where officers conducted a high risk stop.”

Muse was taken into custody at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday, the probable statement says.

“Madison made an excited utterance ‘I messed up’ as she was taken into custody.”

The officer noted that “Multiple officers stated while attempting to stop Madison, she swerved toward officers in an attempt to injure and evade capture. Her actions were without regard for the safety of bystanders, officers and public property.”

Muse was placed in a marked patrol unit transported to St. Marks hospital for evaluation.

“Madison excitedly uttered ‘I wasn’t going to stop’ once at the hospital. I read Miranda to Madison, who invoked her right to not speak. Madison was cleared from the hospital and taken to the Adult Detention Center.”

Muse was charged on suspicion of:

Three counts of assault on a peace officer/military with use of a dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Accident involving property damage, a class B misdemeanor

Interlock restricted driver operating vehicle without IL system, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor

Failure to obey traffic control devices, an infraction

Operating without lights after sunset, an infraction

A judge ordered Muse be held without bail.