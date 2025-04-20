UPD: Woman, man arrested after armed robbery in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, April 20, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were arrested after an armed robbery in Midvale, in which the victim reported having a gun held to his head.

Tawnie Ray Gallegos, 31, and Douglas William Florence, 37, were booked into the Salt Lake County jail system Friday for investigation of alleged aggravated robbery, which Unified Police officials classified as a first-degree felony. Actual charges, if any, will be determined by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Police responded to the Park Inn, at 280 W. 7200 South, after a call from the man who reported being robbed.

“Victim reported he met a girl earlier in the night and he only knew that her name starts with ‘T,'” say arrest documents filed for Gallegos.

“She was described as a shorter white female with brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a black jacket and jeans. Victim stated he brought her to his motel room, and another male wearing a mask appeared.

“This male suspect had a firearm with him and pointed it at the victim. The female and the male suspect took (the) victim’s money and car keys. They fled in the victim’s car.”

Arrest documents do not indicate whether the victim’s car was recovered.

The victim told police he recognized the man.

“Victim identified the male suspect as Douglas Florence, stating he has had previous issues with him and recognized him despite wearing a mask. Victim provided a possible address in West Jordan for the suspect. Officers verified that the address the victim provided matches the address listed for Douglas in RMS (the Records Management System).”

West Jordan police responded to the provided address, and a man matching Florence’s description fled in a Jeep that turned out to be a rental car rented by Gallegos, her affidavit says.

Unified police learned from the car rental company that the Jeep had not yet been brought back. They arrested Gallegos when she returned to the area of the business in the vehicle. Florence was arrested later Saturday morning.

Both were a visual match for video obtained from the Park Inn, their affidavits say. Florence had beige Converse shoes, a camouflage hat and a hand tattoo that matched the recording. Gallegos was wearing black and white Nike shoes that appeared to match those recorded in the hotel video. A black jacket that looked like the one worn by the female suspect was found in the back of the Jeep.

Gallegos and Florence each declined to be interviewed by police without an attorney present. Both remain incarcerated in the Salt Lake County jail system as of Sunday afternoon.