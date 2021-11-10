Update: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One male is dead and a second male in stable condition after a shooting in Ogden Tuesday night.

Ogden PD responded to a shots fired call outside a home at 125 Patterson Street about 8 p.m. When officers arrived they found the two shooting victims down in front of the residence.

“One of the male subjects had succumbed to his injuries while the other male subject was transported to a local hospital,” Ogden Police said.

A male suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident, according to an OPD statement.

The names of the victims and the suspect have yet to be released.

