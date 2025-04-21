UPDATE: 1 dead in Farmington PD officer-involved shooting

FARMINGTON, Utah, April 21, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead in an overnight officer-involved shooting in Farmington.

Farmington Police Sgt. Adam Hansen told Gephardt Daily on scene, officers were called to a home near Lupine Way and Foxglove Road on Monday about 1:55 a.m. with a report of a domestic disturbance where a man was holding a pistol to a woman’s head.

“Officers arrived in the area and located the adult male and the adult female outside of a residence. The adult male was in possession of a handgun,” Hansen said.

“Officers gave the male multiple commands to drop the weapon, but he refused to do so.

“One officer fired his weapon, striking the male. Emergency medical personnel were immediately contacted and responded to the scene, where the male was pronounced deceased.” Hansen said.

“This was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat or public safety concerns.

Gephardt Daily photo by Patrick Benedict

“The female victim and officers on scene were not injured as a result of the officer-involved shooting.

“The Davis County Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol Team is on scene and conducting the investigation.

“The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. As you know, this is an active and ongoing investigation, and updates will be provided at the appropriate time.”

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.