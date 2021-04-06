Update: 1 juvenile last seen at Memory Grove Park located, 1 still outstanding

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile last seen at Memory Grove Park Wednesday night has been located, while a second juvenile is still missing.

“UPDATE ON OUR MISSING BOYS: Skylar has been found, Kevin is still missing,” said a tweet from Unified Police Department Monday at 8:30 p.m. “If you see him please contact us at 801-743-7000.”

Kevin Iteriteka, 11, and Skyler Shipp, 13, were last seen at the park at 300 N. Canyon Road in Salt Lake City at 8 p.m., said a statement from Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark beanie, dark pants, and dark shoes, and was riding a scooter.

The boys were subsequently seen in downtown Salt Lake City, officials said.

Anyone that sees Kevin or knows his whereabouts is asked to call UPD.