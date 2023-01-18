Update: 1 reported dead in Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Tuesday night.

The shooting took place about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard, according to Ogden Police Lt. Michael Rounkles.

The victim, believed to be in his twenties, was located at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital where he reportedly died.

As of midnight Wednesday, police had yet to announce an arrest or release any suspect information.

Ogden PD is expected to issue a formal press statement later in the day.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.