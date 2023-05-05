Update: 14-year-old boy arrested for manslaughter in Richfield teen’s death

RICHFIELD, Utah, May 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The 14-year-old driver in a rollover crash that killed a 15-year-old boy Tuesday in Richfield has been arrested for manslaughter, police said.

The teen was arrested about 7 p.m. Wednesday for investigation of manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor, the Richfield City Police Department stated on its Facebook page Friday.

Police say the 14-year-old was driving a Hyundai Sonata with two teen passengers, ages 16 and 15, about 8 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control of the car on a dirt road west of Richfield.

The 15-year-old boy was standing up through the sunroof and filming at the time of the crash, police said. The teen was pinned under the vehicle and died at the scene, according to police.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said the 14-year-old was driving “too fast for the road” prior to the crash.

The 14- and 16-year-olds were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, DPS stated.

“The Department of Public Safety offers its deepest condolences to the parents and loved ones of the 15-year-old teen,” DPS stated in a news release.