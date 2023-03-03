Update: 16-year-old faces assault charge following incident at Tooele library

TOOELE, Utah, March 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old boy was taken into police custody Thursday after witnesses say he assaulted a 15-year-old boy inside the Tooele City Library.

Five schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution Thursday afternoon while police investigated reports that the 16-year-old had a firearm during the assault, according to the Tooele City Police Department.

On Friday, police said the 16-year-old told the 15-year-old that he had a handgun in his pants, but “no firearm was ever observed or brandished.”

The 16-year-old fled the library at 128 W. Vine St. in the direction of Tooele High School but was stopped by police a few minutes later.

“No firearm was located on 16-year-old suspect when he was stopped by officers,” police stated in a social media post. “There is no evidence that a gun was in the library or on Tooele High’s campus.”

The teen faces potential charges of assault and disorderly conduct, police said.

Tooele High, Blue Peak High, Tooele Junior High, West Elementary and Northlake Elementary were in lockdown for about 15 minutes, police said.