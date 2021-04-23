Update: 16-year-old suspect arrested in Murray woman’s stabbing death

MURRAY, Utah, April 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 16-year-old suspect in the brutal stabbing death of a 34-year-old Murray woman Thursday.

Investigators tell Gephardt Daily, 34-year-old Melissa Wood was murdered in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 4439 S. Brick Oven Way early Thursday evening.

Officers were called to an apartment at 6:03 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found Wood in extremely critical condition. She was rushed by ambulance to the Intermountain Medical Center’s in Murray where she died a short while later.

Sources tell Gephardt Daily Wood had engaged in a verbal confrontation with the teen and others before being stabbed.

The 16-year-old suspect managed to elude police immediately after the stabbing. Details surrounding his arrest have yet to be made public.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.