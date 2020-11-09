Update: 17-year-old juvenile deceased in Tooele County car-semi collision

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials said Monday the person killed after a semi and a small sedan collided Saturday morning on State Route 36 near Vernon was a 17-year-old juvenile.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street told Gephardt Daily the name of the deceased will not be released because of his juvenile status.

The driver of a maroon Lincoln LS passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on SR-36 at approximately mile marker 8, a previous news release from UHP said. A semi was traveling northbound in the opposite direction.

For an unknown reason the passenger vehicle, drive by the juvenile, swerved in front of the semi and crashed head on.

The teen was killed on impact and the driver of the semi uninjured.

At the scene, investigators documented the crash site while crew worked to contain and clean up about 300 gallons of spilled diesel fuel, officials said.