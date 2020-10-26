Update: 2 arrested after shooting outside Murray smoke shop

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and a woman have been arrested after a shooting outside a Murray smoke shop Saturday.

Probable cause statements for the two suspects, Andrew Lucero and Siesia Otulangi Makaafi, both 35, said Lucero is facing charges of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony and carrying a concealed loaded firearm, a class A misdemeanor. Makaafi is facing a charge of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

Murray police were dispatched to the Elite Smoke and Vape at 4453 S. Commerce Drive on a report of a shooting at approximately 2:15 p.m., said the statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County.

“Officers arrived and found a female laying on the grass in front of the parking lot of the Elite Smoke and Vape business,” the statement said. “A witness at the scene told police that he, the witness, was parked in his car and witnessed two females arguing while holding on to a purse. He said during the argument a male wearing a gray shirt came outside from the Elite Smoke and Vape business and approached the females with what appeared to be a black handgun in his right hand.”

The man was later identified as the suspect, Andrew Lucero. The witness said Lucero gave the handgun to one of the women. The witness said he heard a single gunshot and then watched the female subsequently identified as Makaafi, and Lucero walk back towards the business. He said the female suspect got into a black sedan and left the area, while Lucero walked back into the store.

Officers on scene detained Lucero, who matched the description provided by the witness.

“Search incident to arrest, a handgun with a round in the chamber was on Lucero in his front waistband, as well as another magazine, fully loaded, in a front pocket,” the statement said.

Police watched video surveillance cameras that showed outside where the incident occurred. The video “clearly shows Lucero walking out of the Elite Smoke and Vape business with a black handgun in his right hand,” the statement said. Lucero reportedly stood behind Makaafi and the victim as they were arguing. He then handed Makaafi the handgun and walked off to the side as Makaafi and the victim continued to argue. Makaafi then appeared to hit the victim in some way, who then fell to the ground. After she fell to the ground, Lucero and the female suspect walked back towards the business. Lucero walked back into the business and Makaafi entered a vehicle and left the scene.

The statement did not give the condition of the victim.

Makaafi, who was in possession of a black handgun, called police shortly after and turned herself in. After being read her Miranda Rights, said that she and the victim were involved in an argument. Makaafi said she pistol whipped the victim. She was subsequently ordered to be released with conditions.

Lucero does not have a concealed firearms permit and therefore cannot legally carry a concealed firearm. He was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.