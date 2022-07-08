Update: 2 dead after SUV stops in middle of I-15 with lights turned off

LEHI, Utah, July 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a late night crash which claimed the lives of two people and injured a third.

Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily the incident happened in the northbound lanes of I-15 in Lehi about 10:58 p.m.

According to Roden, a Honda Pilot SUV was stopped in traffic with its lights off when it was struck from behind by a northbound Nissan traveling at freeway speeds.

“The 47-year-old male single occupant of the Honda was transported in critical condition and died at the hospital,” Roden said. “The 51 year-old female passenger of the Toyota was also transported in critical condition and also died at the hospital.”

The Toyota’s driver was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

Traffic on I-15 northbound was closed at exit 284 until about 2:30 a.m.

The crash victims’ identities have to be released.