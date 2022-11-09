Update: 2 SLCPD officers on leave after shootings that critically injured man who allegedly reached for weapon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Salt Lake City Police officers are on paid administration and investigations are underway after the officer-involved shooting of a man who police say had reached for a weapon.

This investigation started at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday when officers responded to a residence near 1700 South 900 East at the request of the Huntsman Mental Health Institute (HMHI)’s Mobile Crisis Outreach Team (MCOT).

“Upon their arrival, officers met with the MCOT social workers and the family member and were escorted to the garage,” says a statement released by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“While inside the garage, the officers waited while the social workers and the family member spoke with the man. During the incident, the suspect reached for a weapon. Both officers fired shots.”

The 37-year-old man was shot and critically injured.

“Officers took the man into custody and started providing medical aid,” the SLCPD statement says. “The Salt Lake City Fire Department later assisted with medical aid. Gold Cross Ambulance transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.

“The man is currently listed in critical but stable condition.”

SLCPD Chief Mike Brown praised the officers’ actions.

“Today, our officers took action to protect two social workers and a family member during an incident that unfolded in a split second,” Brown said in a prepared statement. “Our officers were asked by social workers to respond to this call for their protection and assistance.

“These are situations that are never predictable, but our two involved officers relied on their training and experience to protect others and themselves.”

Officers have not released the name of the victim, who was the only person hurt during the exchange, the statement says.

OICI Protocol Team Four is leading this investigation, and Salt Lake City police will conduct their own internal investigation as well.