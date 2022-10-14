Update: 2 Uintah County men dead after suspected murder-suicide

MAESER, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Uintah County men are dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Maeser.

The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said a 51-year-old man shot his 77-year-old father-in-law, then shot himself in a home in Maeser’s Sun Ridge subdivision, according to a news relase.

Deputies responded about 8 a.m. Thursday and found the men in separate bedrooms, both critically injured with gunshot wounds, the release states. They were transported to an area hospital, where both later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The men lived in the home with three other adults, all of whom were home at the time of the incident, the release states.

“Luckily, no one else was injured,” the release continues. “Investigators are still seeking a motive to the shooting.”