Update: 2 women killed in Orem crash, 2 other victims injured

OREM, Utah, Oct. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two women were killed in an Orem traffic accident Friday night, according the Orem Police Department

First responders were dispatched to the crash site near 400 S. State St. about 9:23 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found two people who had sustained what proved to be fatal injuries.

The Orem Police Department released the following statement Saturday morning.

At 9:23 p.m. officers were dispatched to the report of a traffic accident at 400 S. State Street involving two vehicles.

When officers arrived they found two vehicles had been involved in an accident in the intersection. There were three passengers in one vehicle and one in the other.

Officers and paramedics found two of three passengers in one vehicle were deceased from injuries sustained in the accident and the driver was transported to the hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was also transported to the hospital, both with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passengers who passed away in the accident were females in their 20s. This accident is still being investigated to find the cause. More info will be released at a later date.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.