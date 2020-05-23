Update: 3 arrested in drive-by shooting death of Sandy teenager

SANDY, Utah, May 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Sandy have arrested three people in connection with drive-by shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in front of a home on Sapphire Drive Friday.

According to a press release from Sandy Police Department, James Edward Smith, 19, and Emmanuel Augustus Espinoza, 20, have been charged with first degree felony criminal homicide and second degree felony obstruction of justice.

Dina Marie Smith, 58, has also been charged with obstruction of justice.

“The arrests were made following tips from the public and diligent investigative work by Sandy Police detectives,” police said.

“The green Ford Explorer believed used in the shooting involved was also located and seized.”

The 17-year-old victim, whose name has yet to be released, was shot multiple times about 11:00 a.m. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The case will now move to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for evaluation of the formal charges to be filed in 3rd District Court.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.