Update: 3 dead in 2 crashes involving over 100 vehicles on I-80 in Wyoming

RAWLINS, Wyoming, March 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people are dead and multiple others injured after two crashes involving more than100 vehicles, many of the semis, on a snow- and ice-covered stretch of highway west of Rawlins, Wyoming Sunday.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the accidents happened at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Interstate 80 around mileposts 181 and 184.

“Troopers arrived to find over 100 vehicles involved between both crashes,” the news release from WHP said. “Multiple injuries and three fatalities have been confirmed with this crash. The east and westbound lanes remain closed while troopers continue to investigate these significant crashes.”

Thirty people were taken to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, the Casper Star Tribune reported.

First responders from Sweetwater County joined Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers in the rescue efforts.

I-80 is expected to be closed in both directions until Tuesday afternoon between noon and 4 p.m.

The two crashes are still under investigation, the news release said.

Graphic video taken by trucker David Cuarezma shows dozens of mangled trucks and cars piled on top of each other, while motorists caught up in the accident attempt to free others pinned inside their vehicles.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.