Update: 308-acre Poverty Point Fire in Tooele County caused by use of firearms

TOOELE COUNTY, July 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews responded to two new wild fires in Tooele County on Saturday.

The Poverty Point Fire, on the south end of the Lakeside Mountains, started at about 2 p.m. and was estimated initially at 200 acres.

Officials later said the fire was mapped at 308 acres.

“Investigators determined that this one was caused by the use of firearms in an area of dry vegetation,” Utah Fire Info tweeted Saturday night.

A fire at 5 Mile Pass was named the Pony Fire. It started at about 4:15 p.m. and was estimated at 5 acres, Utah Fire Info tweeted about 45 minutes after it started.

No information is available yet regarding the cause of the Pony Fire.

