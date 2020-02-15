Update: 5-year-old Kearns boy critically injured in hit-and-run improves slightly; officials impound pickup possibly involved

KEARNS, Utah, Feb. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police investigators have made some possible progress in the case of a Kearns hit-and-run accident Thursday that left a 5-year-old boy in critical condition.

The boy is still in critical condition, but has awakened a few times, UPD Sgt. Melody Gray told Gephardt Daily.

“The little guy, he is still critical, but stable,” Gray said. “He did wake up a few times, which they are telling us is good news.”

And the truck, which was described Thursday as older, light in color, and with a door of contrasting color, may have been found.

“We believe we have the truck, but we are not 100% sure,” Gray said. “The truck was found at an apartment complex, and we have that truck in evidence.”

Police have applied for a warrant that will allow them to examine the truck for forensic evidence.

“When the warrant comes through, we will be able to collect potential evidence,” Gray said. “But we still want leads to come forward in this case, just in case it is not the correct vehicle.”

Gray said officials have the name of the owner, but have not yet been able to make contact.

“We haven’t been able to locate him yet,” she said. “We hope he will contact us.”

Gray said collecting and evaluating the evidence “is going to take a while.”

The incident occurred in the area of 5023 W. Longmore Drive, at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday.

Gray said Thursday that the child was in the road, and his parents said the little boy has run out into the road before. The incident occurred in a quiet residential street.

Witnesses said the driver, who was heading westbound, stopped for a few seconds, looked out, then drove away, and that was when the little boy was discovered. He was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call UPD at 801-743-7000.

