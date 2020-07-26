Update: 6 people aboard plane that crashed in West Jordan neighborhood, at least 1 confirmed fatality

(Video: courtesy Emilee Bond)

WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released a statement confirming at least one fatality and multiple injuries in a West Jordan plane crash Saturday afternoon.

According to West Jordan police spokesperson Jen Worthen, six people were aboard the aircraft when it crashed into a neighborhood near 8860 South 3840 West.

Worthen said there was at least one fatality among those on the plane and possibly two fatalities overall.

When the plane went down, it damaged three homes, one of which was engulfed in flames.

A witness told Gephardt Daily a woman who was rescued from the burning home had suffered extensive burns.

At least five people were transported by helicopters to local hospitals, including trauma units at the University of Utah, Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, and Jordan Valley Medical Center.

Medics on scene said all of the victims had suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash was first reported at 1:39 p.m. shortly after the plane took off from the nearby South Valley Regional Airport.

Worthen praised neighbors and passers-by who pulled victims from both the plane and the burning home, while others used garden hoses to try and douse the flames.

Police have yet to release the victims’ names.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.