Update: 66-year-old bicyclist dies in Wall Ave. collision in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 66-year-old man was fatally injured Friday night when he “turned into the side of” a semi-truck and was thrown from his bicycle.

The accident occurred at about 7:50 p.m. as the semi with a loaded trailer was southbound in the 1400 block of Wall Avenue in the inside lane, according to an Ogden Police Department news release.

“There was a bicyclist traveling the same direction in the center turn lane,” the news release says. “As the truck passed, the cyclist turned into the side of the truck/trailer and was knocked off his bike.”

The cyclist was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene.

The 64-year-old truck driver was not injured.

Officers with the Ogden Police Department blocked traffic on Wall from 12th Street to about 17th Street, while cones prevented drivers leaving the WinCo parking lot from accessing the scene.

Traffic was diverted for about four hours while crash investigators were on scene.