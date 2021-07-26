Update: 7 dead in I-15 crashes caused by sandstorm in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, July 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol released more information Sunday night about a series of crashes, involving at least 20 vehicles, that occurred earlier in the day on Interstate 15.

The collisions occurred at about 4:30 p.m. — about a half-hour earlier than first reported — when strong winds carried a sand storm across the roadway near milepost 152, between the Meadow and Kanosh exits, severely limiting visibility.

Seven people are now confirmed dead as a result of the crashes, and several others have been transported to area hospitals in critical condition, UHP said.

Southbound traffic in the area is still shut down late Sunday night.

Northbound traffic through the area is partially open.

Utah Highway Patrol is asking drivers to use an alternative route:

“I-15 is currently being diverted at the Meadow exit (Exit 158). Motorists are being directed into Meadow and then south on state Route 133 into Kanosh. Traffic then can re-enter southbound I-15 at the Kanosh onramp (Exit 148). Southbound traffic through area will be closed for a several hours, while UHP conducts its investigation.”

