Update: 7-month-old boy ejected from vehicle in rollover on I-84 has died

WEBER CANYON, Morgan County, Utah, Dec. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 7-month-old boy who was in critical condition after a rollover accident on Interstate 84 in Morgan County Tuesday has died, UHP officials said.

Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily a mini van rolled over about 3:10 p.m. in Weber Canyon, east of Mountain Green and the Trapper’s Loop exit.

“The vehicle lost control and went off the right and rolled, multiple times, and it ejected a 7-month-old boy,” Roden said. It was not clear if the child was in a car seat.

There were several occupants in the vehicle who sustained minor injuries, Roden said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.