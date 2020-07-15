Update: Abbott Fire in Duchesne County now 80% contained

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, July 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Abbott Fire, burning about 10 miles southwest of Duchesne, is 80% contained Wednesday morning.

The fire is now 52 acres, said a tweet from Utah Fire Info.

“Firefighters are working along the fire’s edge, looking for hot spots and putting them out in a process known as ‘mop up,'” the tweet said.

The fire, which broke out Monday, is on top of a ridge about 1.5 miles west of US-191 and about 2.5 miles south of Buck Knoll.

Crews believe the fire was sparked by a lighting strike, according to Utah Fire Info.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.