Update: After Facebook post shared 497 times, Lone Peak police learn name of critically injured man, notify family

LONE PEAK, Utah, July 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Lone Peak police have learned the identity of the man who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle Saturday morning near the mouth of American Fork Canyon.

Officers and medical personnel responded to the accident scene at about 6 a.m., and the injured man was transported to the hospital, a Facebook post by Lone Peak PD said.

Police had exhausted every possible lead, the post said, and the identity of the injured man remained unknown.

That changed after the post was shared 497 times, and Lone Peak PD was able to provide an update:

“Thanks to our amazing FB followers we received possible information on the identity of the victim. With this information we were able to identify the man and make proper notifications to his family. THANK YOU, to each of you who shared this post and helped us get this information out. Your diligence was key in tracking down this man’s identity and notifying his family.”

The man’s name was not included in the update.