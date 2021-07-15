Update: Alaskan Fire in Ogden Canyon now 100% contained

OGDEN CANYON, July 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Alaskan Fire in Ogden Canyon is now 100% contained at two-and-a-half acres, officials said Thursday afternoon.

“Firefighters have made great progress on the #AlaskanFire in Ogden Canyon, crews have secured 100% containment of the fire perimeter,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info.

“Fire personnel will continue to mop up the interior to extinguish any remaining sources of heat. The cause remains under investigation.”

A tweet Thursday morning said: “There is a hose lay around the fire perimeter. Ogden Canyon Road is open. Today, two engines and a 10-person squad are assigned, two helicopters are available to assist if needed. Drive cautiously nearby.”

Weber Fire District Deputy Chief David Reed told Gephardt Daily Wednesday night: “We’re still looking into it, but it looks human caused, probably by accident. It might have been a spark caused by a vehicle dragging a chain, or exhaust. Sometimes that will blow out carbon pieces. But it doesn’t look like someone stopped and lit it, and it wasn’t power lines like someone was reporting. There is no evidence power lines had anything to do with it.”

The fire was on a steep slope, Reed said, noting that decreases the odds it was arson. That same steep slope meant more moisture in the ground, he said, and the fact that so many trees covered the area means the fire spread more slowly than if it had been fueled by tinder-like grass and shrubbery, he said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.