SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, July 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Alkali Ridge Fire, which started Sunday night northeast of Blanding, is now fully contained, officials said Monday morning.

“The #AlkaliRidgeFire is 100% contained at 125 acres,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info. “Investigators determined that the fire was human-caused.”

No structures were threatened by the fire, officials said.