UPDATE: All aboard jet that skidded off North Bend, Oregon runway released from hospital

NORTH BEND, Ore., April 9, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — All five people aboard a small business jet that skidded off the runway at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport early Monday have now been released from the hospital, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The 2019 Honda HA-420, which departed from St. George Regional Airport in Utah, overshot the east end of Runway 05/23 around 6:12 a.m. and ended up partially submerged in the Coos Bay Estuary. Emergency crews transported the pilot and four passengers to Bay Area Hospital with minor injuries. Three were released later that day. One individual who remained for overnight observation, and another who was transferred to another facility for specialized care, have since been discharged.

Federal Aviation Administration investigators were on site Tuesday to conduct an initial review. The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation and will determine the cause of the crash. The aircraft remains secured at the airport pending the outcome of that investigation.

Airport officials, in coordination with the plane’s owner and a crane operator working nearby, removed the jet from the water on Monday. The main runway reopened shortly afterward.

SkyWest Airlines, which operates United Express flights to and from North Bend, briefly canceled one Monday flight but resumed operations later that day with only a minor delay. General aviation traffic was unaffected, as Runway 13/31 remained open throughout the incident response.