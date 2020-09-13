Update: All evacuations for ‘Battle Creek 2 Fire’ lifted

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — All evacuations for the Battle Creek 2 Fire have now been lifted, officials announced early Sunday afternoon.

“Active suppression efforts continue mainly with aerial attack, as more crews are en route,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 12:30 p.m.

The Battle Creek 2 Fire, which broke out Saturday night at the mouth of Pleasant Grove Canyon, is now 100 acres, officials said.

A total of 34 homes were evacuated as a result of the fire.

The fire was zero percent contained as of Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Utah Fire Info tweeted at 10:25 p.m. Saturday that the blaze was estimated at 50 acres and was growing rapidly.

“Structures along 1400 East northwest of the fire are being evacuated,” the tweet said.

When the fire was first reported about an hour earlier, it was estimated at seven acres.

Units from Pleasant Grove Fire Department, Orem, American Fork, U.S. Forest Service, Utah County Fire, and Lehi are on scene.

The cause is under investigation.

The National Weather Service Salt Lake City tweeted Sunday: “A red flag warning is now in effect late Monday morning through Monday evening for the Wasatch Mountains north of I-80. VERY dry conditions combined with winds will create critical fire weather conditions.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.