Update: Amber Alert canceled, endangered child, mother found, SLCPD says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A mother and child, subject of a Friday night Amber Alert in Salt Lake City, have been found.

Holly Angelina Smith, 32, and her 18-months-old daughter, Josephina, went missing Friday afternoon when Holly learned she would be losing custody of the toddler due to alleged parental neglect.

When Smith allegedly failed to turn over the child, an Amber Alert was declared.

SLCPD Detective Dalton Beebe told members of the media, the pair had been seen being dropped off by a relative near the Jordan River Trail. Beebe said police feared Smith might try and hide overnight among the unsheltered community known to frequent the area.

A few hours after the press conference, the SLCPD released a brief statement and declared the mom and daughter had been found and the Amber Alert was being canceled.

No other information, about how, where and when the search came to an end was provided.

Police indicated they would release new information Saturday.