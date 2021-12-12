Update: Amber Alert canceled for 4 South Jordan sisters; girls found safe

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert issued late Saturday for four missing South Jordan sisters has been canceled.

“Utah AMBER Alert has been canceled,” says a Department of Public Safety tweet issued at 11:48 a.m. Sunday.

A tweet issued by South Jordan police at 12:10 p.m. Sunday offered a few more details.

“The Brimhall girls have been found safe in CA and the Amber Alert has been cancelled. Thanks for the public’s help!”

The four girls, ages 9 through 12, were believed taken by their mother, Allison Brimhall who did not have permission to take the children when she left with them Saturday morning.

The Amber Alert was issued late Saturday night.

Gephardt Daily will have additional details as they are released.